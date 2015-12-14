FOREX-Dollar weak as investors await U.S. healthcare vote
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
SEOUL, Dec 14 South Korea has bought 4,000 tonnes of aluminium for Feb. 29 arrival via two tenders closed on Friday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER ORIGIN PREMIUM 2,000 Glencore Int'l AG India $111.4 2,000 Glencore Int'l AG Australia $114.4 * Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange(LME) prices. The products will arrive at the port of Incheon. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
NEW YORK, March 24 - Anglo-Swiss miner Glencore sold its first US dollar bond in two years on Tuesday, but the deal tumbled after pricing as a global sell-off added to a backlash against the deal's tight spread.