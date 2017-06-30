Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Friday:
SEOUL, June 30 South Korea bought 4,000 tonnes of aluminium for September 20 arrival via tenders that closed on Friday, state-run Public Procurement Service (PPS) said on its website www.g2b.go.kr. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(PER TONNE) 2,000 Australia Glencore Int'l AG/$108.85 2,000 Australia Glencore Int'l AG/$102.25 * Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
LONDON, June 30 The dollar was on course for its worst quarter in seven years on Friday, recovering only marginally against some of its major peers after a week of hawkish central bank jawboning on inflation that has shaken currency markets.