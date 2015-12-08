SEOUL Dec 8 South Korea plans to boost annual
production of environment-friendly cars by more than ten-fold by
2020 to cut carbon emissions and tap into a new export market,
the country's trade ministry said on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a
statement it aims to boost annual production of environmentally
friendly vehicles - including electric and hybrid vehicles - to
920,000 by 2020 from 78,000 in 2015. The domestic market share
of such cars will rise to 20 percent of new vehicles sold by
2020 from 2 percent in 2015, the ministry said.
The push comes as efforts around the world to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions spur demand for eco-friendly vehicles.
Ministers from nearly 200 nations are currently meeting in Paris
to hammer out a binding deal to brake rising world temperatures
this week.
Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp
, South Korea's top automakers, are already trying to
break into the market by developing their own
environment-friendly cars.
Hyundai said on Monday it is launching a hybrid version of
its new Ioniq model in South Korea in January, with plug-in
hybrid and electric versions to follow at a later date.
Usually when the South Korean government announces such
initiatives it is done after discussions with the private
sector.
The government will invest 150 billion won ($127.72 million)
over the next five years for research and development of key
technologies. It will also offer subsidies for buyers of
environmentally friendly cars and increase the number of
charging stations for such vehicles to spur adoption.
South Korea's trade ministry said its plan will reduce
greenhouse gas emissions by 3.8 million tons of CO2 and create
93,000 jobs between 2016 and 2020. It also said
environment-friendly cars could amount to 18 trillion won
($15.32 billion) in exports for the country by 2020.
($1 = 1,174.4000 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)