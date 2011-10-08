By Jonathan Hopfner
| BUSAN, South Korea
BUSAN, South Korea Oct 8 With a new name, a new
venue and an emphasis on actors and directors from lesser-known
parts of Asia, this South Korean port city is moving decisively
to assert its status as the region's pre-eminent film industry
destination.
The 16th annual Busan International Film Festival (BIFF),
Asia's largest, kicked off earlier this week at the new Busan
Cinema Center, an eye-catching, $140 million complex designed by
Austria-based architectural collective Coop Himmelblau.
Over 300 movies from 70 countries will be screened at the
festival, including 89 world premieres.
Organisers have spared no expense on infrastructure and
expanded the festival to include industry forums and educational
activities as the number of competing regional events grows.
Beijing launched its own international film festival this
year, and similar events have emerged in such seemingly unlikely
places as Luang Prabang, Laos.
Even South Korea's hostile northern neighbor is getting in
on the act, with the next edition of the biennial Pyongyang Film
Festival slated for September next year.
Organisers expressed hopes the 30,000 square foot venue,
topped by a sprawling, LED-covered roof that resembles a pair of
wings taking flight, would become a "symbolic structure"
representative of the region's burgeoning film business.
One of the jury members, Australian director Gillian
Armstrong, said of the venue at a news conference earlier this
week that she was "very, very jealous. I want to take it home."
Among the most anticipated films are local director Song-il
Gon's "Always," which chronicles the romance between a troubled
boxer and a young woman losing her eyesight, and "Chronicle of
My Mother" by Japan's Masato Harada, about an author coming to
terms with his elderly mother's progressive dementia.
European and North American film luminaries are also
well-represented, with France's Luc Besson visiting to promote
his latest work "The Lady," a biography of Myanmar democracy
champion Aung San Suu Kyi starring actress Michelle Yeoh.
"What makes the Busan festival special is the city itself,
it's by the sea," said Vincent Sung, creative director at
Seoul-based communications agency Visual Sponge and a longtime
festival-goer.
"You have glamour mixed with the normal Busan inhabitants,
it's casual and relaxed but still keeps a very chic air ... it
also gets really amazing lineups of directors and actors, this
year is one inch up compared to the other years."
Veteran French actress Isabel Huppert also attended,
announcing on Friday a new collaboration with Korean director
Hong Sang-soo and praising the region's "alive, vivid" film
culture.
The festival will culminate October 14 with the "New
Currents" prize, which awards $30,000 to two outstanding films
by first or second-time Asian directors.
Among those competing for the title this year are Sri
Lanka's Aruna Jayawardana, whose "August Drizzle" chronicles a
power struggle in a remote village, and Indonesia's Kamila
Andini, who details a young girl's efforts to accept her
father's death in "The Mirror Never Lies."
The festival's focus also appears to be shifting westwards,
with several works from Central Asian and Iranian filmmakers
figuring prominently on the agenda, including "Cut," a Japan-set
crime fable from exiled Iranian director Amir Naderi.
Streets around the center and the towering luxury hotels of
nearby Haeundae Beach were awash with red carpet over the
weekend, with police cordons struggling to hold back energetic
fans determined to catch a glimpse of one of the festival's many
high-profile guests.
Formerly known as the Pusan Film Festival, the event also
adopted the BIFF moniker for the first time to fall in line with
the official name for the city.
Sung had guarded praise for the changes.
"The new venue is really impressive, the design is amazing
... but compared to past festivals it lost the human touch, it's
huge and you can get lost really easily," he said.
"(But) it's very futuristic and shows Busan wants to go
forward in terms of design."
