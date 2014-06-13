SEOUL, June 13 South Korean President Park Geun-hye replaced the finance minister with a three-term member of parliament and close policy confidant in a cabinet reshuffle on Friday in the aftermath of a ferry disaster that killed more than 300 people.

Choi Kyung-hwan, 59, has previously served as industry and energy minister and ruling party parliamentary floor leader and is seen as having extensive experience in both national politics and bureaucracy. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)