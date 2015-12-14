(Adds details, background)
SEOUL Dec 14 South Korea's central bank said on
Monday it would hold a meeting after this week's Federal Reserve
interest rate decision and stood ready to implement market
stabilisation measures if necessary, as per its usual practice
following Fed meetings.
The U.S. Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates for
the first time in nearly a decade this week.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) said in an emailed statement to
media that it would undertake round-the-clock monitoring of
global markets during and after the meeting, due to take place
Dec. 15-16.
"If we feel that volatility in financial and foreign
exchange markets are overdone, we will seek market stabilising
measures after discussions with authorities," the central bank
said in the statement.
South Korea's central bank usually holds meetings chaired by
its deputy governor after Fed policy meetings to assess the
effects on global financial markets and to decide what measures
to take if market volatility spikes.
The BOK said it held a meeting earlier on Monday to observe
the financial situation both inside and outside the country
ahead of the Fed meeting.
Economists and policymakers have said Asia's fourth-largest
economy is unlikely to see a major capital outflow from a Fed
rate hike given the strong economic fundamentals, which include
massive foreign exchange reserves and a current account surplus.
However, local authorities said they would remain highly
vigilant for any shocks that may spill over from other emerging
markets if U.S. interest rates are raised.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes and Tony
Munroe)