SEOUL, April 12 South Korea's central bank has selected KEB Hana Bank and Woori Bank to handle clearing and settlement services for a yuan-won market that will be launched by end-June in Shanghai, it said on Tuesday.

The banks were chosen for a number of reasons, including their specialty in dealing with foreign exchange trading, stability and their business plans, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said in a statement.

Reuters had reported earlier that the BOK would tap two local banks for clearing purposes in early April. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)