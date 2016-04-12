UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL, April 12 South Korea's central bank has selected KEB Hana Bank and Woori Bank to handle clearing and settlement services for a yuan-won market that will be launched by end-June in Shanghai, it said on Tuesday.
The banks were chosen for a number of reasons, including their specialty in dealing with foreign exchange trading, stability and their business plans, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said in a statement.
Reuters had reported earlier that the BOK would tap two local banks for clearing purposes in early April. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February