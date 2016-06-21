SEOUL, June 21 China has selected 14 banks, including five South Korean banks, as market makers for the direct yuan-won market planned to open in Shanghai this month, South Korea's finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The five South Korean banks are Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank, KEB Hana Bank's China unit and Korea Development Bank's office in Shanghai. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)