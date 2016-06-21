* China has selected 14 market makers in total for yuan-won mkt

* Shanghai yuan-won mkt will start trade next week (Adds other banks, background)

SEOUL, June 21 China has selected 14 banks, including five South Korean banks, as market makers for the direct yuan-won market planned to open in Shanghai this month, South Korea's finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The five South Korean banks are Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank, KEB Hana Bank's China unit and Korea Development Bank's office in Shanghai, a statement from the ministry said.

Other banks listed among the 14 were Citi, HSBC and Standard Chartered, the statement said. The remaining six banks are Chinese: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, China Construction Bank, Bank of Communications, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China and China Citic Bank.

A similar market for direct trade between the yuan and the won was established in December 2014 and Seoul's yuan-won market currently has 12 market makers.

The latest Shanghai market aims to boost trade payments in both currencies and reduce exchange rate related risks.

Trade in the Shanghai market is scheduled to begin next week. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)