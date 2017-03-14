SEOUL, March 14 The South Korean politician
expected to become its next president, Moon Jae-in, called on
China on Tuesday to stop economic retaliation against South
Korean firms over the deployment of a U.S. missile-defense
system.
Moon, speaking in a debate with other presidential
contenders, said South Korea must stand up to China and protest
against any unjust moves by it, but also make diplomatic efforts
to resolve the issue.
China has protested against South Korea's agreement with the
United States to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense
system in the South against North Korea's missile threat.
China see the system's powerful radar as a threat to its
security.
(Reporting by Jack Kim and Christine Kim; Editing by Robert
Birsel)