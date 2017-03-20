SEOUL, March 20 South Korea's trade minister
said on Monday Seoul had complained to the World Trade
Organization (WTO) about China's retaliation against South
Korean companies over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile
defence system in the South.
"We have notified the WTO that China may be in violation of
some trade agreements," Trade Minister Joo Hyung-hwan told
parliament in response to questions about China's reaction to
the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense
(THAAD) system in South Korea.
Joo said the complaint was made last week after China
imposed restrictions on South Korean companies in the tourism
and distribution sectors.
(Reporting by Christine Kim and Jane Chung; Editing by Paul
Tait)