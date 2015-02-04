SEOUL Feb 4 Chinese producers are getting round
curbs on foreign television content with homegrown versions of
South Korean variety shows, cashing in on the popularity of
"Korean Wave" cinema and celebrities captured in unscripted
moments.
As they target China's $19-billion TV industry, South Korean
producers such as SBS Media Holdings, are moving
beyond selling rights to Korean television dramas.
They are licensing remakes of reality shows, which promise
viewers the thrill of seeing stars conspire together, or take a
tumble.
"Since foreign programmes were barred from airing during
China's prime time, local co-production has become the easiest
way to broadcast in China," said Kim Yong-jae, a Korean
co-producer of the game show "Hurry Up, Brother".
An estimated 4.2 percent of homes with TV sets tuned in to
"Hurry Up, Brother" on Jan. 9, says CSM Media Research, an
unprecedented figure in China, where most television is watched
online.
The show, in which Chinese celebrities, such as Deng Chao
and Angelababy, compete in obstacle races and vie to rip off
each other's name tags, is based on the SBS hit "Running Man".
Cultural similarities explain the popularity of the shows,
said Kim, adding, "We find a lot of the same things funny."
Korean products appeal to Chinese viewers as they play on
Confucian values, such as respect for elders, producers say.
Hunan Television's remake of a Korean hit, "Where Are We
Going, Dad?" features celebrity dads on camping trips with their
children, while Jiangsu TV's "Star To My House" shows actresses
living and working with farming families.
"Chinese celebrities aren't used to showing unexpected
reactions in sudden situations," said Ahn Yin-bae, chief
executive of Seoul-based entertainment company KOEN Group.
"It's important to incite the reactions you want and create
characters," said Ahn, who also produced the Chinese remake of
"Superman is Back," starring celebrity dads and their infants.
SBS and other Korean content providers declined to comment
on profits from Chinese remakes. Chinese firms used to pay up to
$200,000 per episode to import Korean dramas, but prices vary.
In September, Chinese media authorities said they would
approve foreign content and set a ratio of 30 percent of foreign
to domestic media on streaming sites.
Remakes of U.S. and European shows also draw viewers. The
Chinese version of Emmy Award-winning reality series "The
Amazing Race" scored solid ratings of around 1 percent per
episode when it aired last year.
Now a Korean show is journeying in the opposite direction.
U.S. network NBC has greenlighted an American version of
"Grandpas Over Flowers," featuring four septuagenarian
celebrities backpacking abroad.
