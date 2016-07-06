(Corrects 10th paragraph to Asia's No.4 economy, not the
world's No.4 economy)
* Of the 10 to be shut, 2 will switch to biomass from coal
in 2017
* The shutdowns should reduce fine dust levels by 24 pct by
2030
* State-run utilities to spend $8.7 bln on closure,
upgradation
* South Korea will build planned 20 new coal-fired plants by
2022
By Jane Chung
SEOUL, July 6 South Korea plans to shut 10
ageing coal-fired power plants by 2025, as it ramps up efforts
to curb the country's reliance on the polluting fuel and meet
its pledge taken at last year's Paris climate summit to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions.
Coal accounts for 40 percent of South Korea's electricity
supplies, but the country is hoping to tilt the balance of its
energy mix towards cleaner fuels to reduce pollution. In fact,
Seoul recently said it was targeting $37 billion in renewable
energy investment by 2020.
"In response to growing concerns over fine dusts, we will
lower the share of coal power by shutting down old coal-fired
power plants and restricting to add new coal-fired power plants
in the future," the energy ministry said in a statement
embargoed for release on Wednesday.
The ministry expects the shutdown of the 10 old coal power
plants, which have a combined capacity of 3.3 gigawatts, to
lower fine dust levels by 24 percent by 2030, from 2015 levels.
State-run utilities will spend 10 trillion won ($8.68
billion) for the closure and for the upgradation of existing
power plants by 2030 to lower emissions, the statement added.
Of the 10 plants that Seoul plans to retire, two will
replace coal with biomass from 2017, it said.
Among the country's remaining 43 coal power plants, eight
that are more than 20-years old will be retrofitted with
improved parts to curtail emissions, while the rest, operational
for under 20 years, will get expanded emission-reduction
facilities, the statement said.
South Korea will build 20 new coal-fired plants by 2022 as
planned, but no additional plants will be considered when the
government maps out its power supply plan for 2017-2031 next
year, the ministry said.
This should boost the share of low-carbon and environment
friendly fuels such as natural gas and renewable energy in the
country's energy mix by 2029, said an official at the ministry,
who declined to be identified.
Currently, Asia's No.4 economy generates 30 percent of its
electricity from nuclear utilities and 25 percent from liquefied
natural gas-fired plants.
A shift in this mix away from coal could help South Korea
reduce its imports of the fuel in the long run. In the
short-term, however, its demand for coal is expected to shoot up
as new plants come online.
Changes in demand at the world's fourth-biggest importer
will impact global coal prices that have plunged 70
percent from their peaks in 2008 amid a persistent supply glut.
($1 = 1,152.5700 won)
(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Himani Sarkar)