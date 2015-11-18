SEOUL, Nov 18 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) bought 340,000 tonnes of Australian sub-bituminous coal for shipment between January and March via two tenders closed on Nov. 16, a source from the utility said on Wednesday. Details of the tenders are as follows: TONNES SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER PRICE(FOB/T) 170,000 min. 5,200kcal/kg Glencore Int'l AG $43-$44 170,000 min. 5,200kcal/kg Glencore Int'l AG $43-$44 * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)