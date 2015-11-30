Colombia to produce 95 mln tonnes of coal in 2017 - vice-minister
BOGOTA, March 22 Colombia could produce at least 95 million tonnes of coal in 2017, below an initial target of 102 million tonnes, the mining vice-minister said on Wednesday.
SEOUL, Nov 30 Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP) bought 390,000 tonnes of Australian coal via a term tender closed on Thursday, a source from the utility said on Monday. Details are as follows (for the first contract year): TONNES/YR SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER PRICE(FOBT) 390,000 min. 5,300 kcal/kg Glencore Int'l AG $43-$44 * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. The contract period runs from February 2016 through June 2020. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Anand Basu)
