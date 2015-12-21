SEOUL, Dec 21 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) bought 220,000 tonnes of Australian steaming coal for loading in March and April via two tenders closed on Dec. 18, a source from the utility said on Monday. Details are as follows: TONNES SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER PRICE(FOB/T) 110,000 min. 5,700kcal/kg Noble Group Ltd $45-46 110,000 min. 4,600kcal/kg Glencore Int'l AG $43-44 * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value, and the above prices are reported on a 6,080 kcal/kg basis. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)