SEOUL, Dec 21 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
bought 220,000 tonnes of Australian steaming coal
for loading in March and April via two tenders closed on Dec.
18, a source from the utility said on Monday.
Details are as follows:
TONNES SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER PRICE(FOB/T)
110,000 min. 5,700kcal/kg Noble Group Ltd $45-46
110,000 min. 4,600kcal/kg Glencore Int'l AG $43-44
* Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value, and the above
prices are reported on a 6,080 kcal/kg basis.
