SEOUL, May 25 Korea Western Power Co Ltd bought 110,000 tonnes of Australian steaming coal for loading in July and August via a tender closed on May 12, and passed on a tender to buy 220,000 tonnes of steaming coal, a source from the utility said on Wednesday. The second tender was passed as the offered bids exceeded expected prices. The utility will not consider re-issuing the passed tender, the source added. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER PRICE(FOB/T) 110,000 min. 5,800kcal/kg Glencore Int'l AG around $50 Details of the passed tender, which also closed on May 12, are as follows: TONNES SPECIFICATION(NCV) SHIPPING SCHEDULE 220,000 min. 5,300kcal/kg 2H July - September * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. (Reporting by Nataly Pak; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)