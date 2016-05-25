SEOUL, May 25 Korea Western Power Co Ltd
bought 110,000 tonnes of Australian steaming coal
for loading in July and August via a tender closed on May 12,
and passed on a tender to buy 220,000 tonnes of steaming coal, a
source from the utility said on Wednesday.
The second tender was passed as the offered bids exceeded
expected prices. The utility will not consider re-issuing the
passed tender, the source added.
Details of the purchase are as follows:
TONNES SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER PRICE(FOB/T)
110,000 min. 5,800kcal/kg Glencore Int'l AG around $50
Details of the passed tender, which also closed on May 12,
are as follows:
TONNES SPECIFICATION(NCV) SHIPPING SCHEDULE
220,000 min. 5,300kcal/kg 2H July - September
* Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.
(Reporting by Nataly Pak; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)