SEOUL, Aug. 1 Korea Southern Power Co Ltd
(KOSPO) has cancelled a tender to buy 160,000 tonnes of steaming
coal for loading between October and November, a source from the
utility said on Monday without giving details.
The utility has not yet decided on whether to reissue the
tender, which was set to close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Aug. 2.
Other details are as follows:
TONNES (M/T) SPECIFICATION (NCV) LOADING SCHEDULE
80,000 x 2 min. 4,700 kcal/kg Oct-Nov 2016
*Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.
(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)