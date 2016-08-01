SEOUL, Aug. 1 Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) has cancelled a tender to buy 160,000 tonnes of steaming coal for loading between October and November, a source from the utility said on Monday without giving details. The utility has not yet decided on whether to reissue the tender, which was set to close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Aug. 2. Other details are as follows: TONNES (M/T) SPECIFICATION (NCV) LOADING SCHEDULE 80,000 x 2 min. 4,700 kcal/kg Oct-Nov 2016 *Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)