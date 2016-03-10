SEOUL, March 10 Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) bought 70,000 tonnes of Australian semi-anthracite coal for shipment in April, via a tender that closed on Wednesday, a source from the utility said on Thursday. Initially, the utility planned to buy a total of 140,000 tonnes of semi-anthracite and anthracite coal via two tenders, but decided to buy only one because the prices of bids were too high. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) SUPPLIER PRICE(FOB/T) SHIPMENT 70,000 Glencore Int'l AG Mid- $42 April (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)