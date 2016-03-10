SEOUL, March 10 Korea Midland Power Co Ltd
(KOMIPO) bought 70,000 tonnes of Australian
semi-anthracite coal for shipment in April, via a tender that
closed on Wednesday, a source from the utility said on Thursday.
Initially, the utility planned to buy a total of 140,000
tonnes of semi-anthracite and anthracite coal via two tenders,
but decided to buy only one because the prices of bids were too
high.
Details of the purchase are as follows:
TONNES(M/T) SUPPLIER PRICE(FOB/T) SHIPMENT
70,000 Glencore Int'l AG Mid- $42 April
