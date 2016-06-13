SEOUL, June 13 Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) bought 138,000 tonnes of Russian steaming coal for shipping between July and August via a spot tender that closed on June 9, a source from the utility said on Monday. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER PRICE(FOB) 138,000 only 5,800kcal/kg Glencore Int'l AG mid-$58 *Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)