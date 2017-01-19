SEOUL, Jan 19 Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) bought 145,000 tonnes of coal and is seeking to buy another 480,000 tonnes of coal for shipping in February and March, a source from the utility said on Thursday. The utility purchased the coal from Indonesia via a tender closed on Wednesday, the source said. The tender to buy 480,000 tonnes of coal will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Jan. 24, and other details of the purchase and the tender are as follows: --KOSPO's purchase details of Indonesian coal TONNES(M/T) SPECIFICATION(NCV) PRICE(FOB/T) 145,000 min. 4,600 kcal/kg around $65 --KOSPO's Jan. 24 tender details (www.kospo.co.kr/english) TONNES(M/T) SPECIFICATION(NCV) SHIPPING SCHEDULE 80,000 x 1 min. 3,800 kcal/kg Feb 1-10, 2017 80,000 x 1 min. 3,800 kcal/kg Feb 1H, 2017 80,000 x 1 min. 3,800 kcal/kg Feb 25-March 5, 2017 80,000 x 3 min. 3,800 kcal/kg March 1H, 2017 *Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)