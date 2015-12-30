SEOUL Dec 30 The Korea Feed Association (KFA) in Busan bought 50,000 tonnes of corn of South American origin from Pan Ocean in a tender that closed on Tuesday, South Korean traders said on Wednesday.

The KFA's Busan section made the purchase at $180.99 per tonne c&f with a $0.75 per tonne surcharge for additional port unloading, they added.

The products are to arrive at the ports of Ulsan and Busan by June 30, 2016. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)