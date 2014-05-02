UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
SEOUL May 2 The number of people injured in crash between two subway trains in the South Korean capital on Friday has risen to 170, according to YTN television news.
Earlier estimates had put the number of injured at over 70 and said that most of the injuries were not serious. (Reporting by David Chance)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders