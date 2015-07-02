* S.Korea spot imports hit 32 pct in Jan-May vs 26 pct yr
ago
* Spot purchases expected to rise in second-half of year
* Mideast accounts for 85 pct of total imports vs 82 pct yr
ago
* S.Korea refiners running at 90 pct on strong processing
margins
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, July 2 Refiners in South Korea, the
world's fifth-largest crude oil importer, have stepped up spot
purchases this year, buying at prices depressed by an oil glut
as they run their plants at high rates to catch strong
processing margins.
With the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC) and other producers keeping crude taps open in spite of
soft global demand growth, tens of millions of unbought barrels
have built up in floating storage sites and dragged down
international oil markets.
Still, the profit earned on turning a barrel of Dubai crude
into fuel have held at $7.50-$9 a barrel DUB-SIN-REF-MA this
year - well above annual averages since at least 1997 - as crude
benchmarks dipped to multi-year lows, sparking consumer demand
for gasoline and naphtha.
"Refining margins are firm thanks to rising demand triggered
by weak oil prices, which has supported higher throughput rates
and spot purchases have increased to cover them," said a senior
source at SK Trading International, owned by SK Innovation
which also owns the largest South Korean refiner SK
Energy.
Spot crude purchases by South Korean refiners over
January-May rose to 32 percent of the total, up from 26 percent
for the same period a year ago and greater than the five-year
average, according to data from state-run Korea National Oil
Corp (KNOC) and Reuters calculations.
With the refiners taking many of the spot barrels from
producers in the Middle East, this has hampered efforts to
diversify South Korea's crude sources to include a greater
percentage of oil from West Africa, Latin America and Russia in
order to improve the security of its energy supplies.
Even with the market flooded with cheap spot crude from
other producers, South Korea increased its Middle East purchases
to 85 percent of the total over the first five months of the
year, up from 82 percent a year earlier.
Refining sources attributed the rise to guaranteed quality
and shorter shipping distances.
The same trends are being seen in other markets as Asian
buyers are attracted to the cheap spot prices. In India, the
third-biggest crude importer, refiners have cut volumes from
long-term contracts with Middle East suppliers to switch to West
African oil.
Taiwanese refiner Formosa Petrochemical Corp has
increased its spot crude buys to 50 percent of total purchases
this year, compared with 30 percent last year, a source familiar
with the matter said.
Spot purchases by Japan are also on the rise because of the
favourable prices, industry sources there said.
MORE SPOT TO COME
Three of South Korea's four refiners are increasing spot
crude imports from Middle East producers such as Iraq and the
United Arab Emirates, as well as from Nigeria, Ecuador and
Russia, according to refining sources and KNOC data.
"The market is favourable," said a Seoul-based official with
one of the refiners. "The portion of spot barrels is likely to
rise further by the end of this year."
Refiners have been running at high rates to profit from the
cheaper crudes, with throughput at South Korean refineries
jumping to 90 percent of capacity in May, up from 85.9 percent a
month ago and 78.4 percent a year ago, according to KNOC data.
South Korea imported 2.8 million barrels per day over
January-May, up 13 percent from the same period last year.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE and
Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and
Tom Hogue)