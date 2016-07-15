(Adds detail, background)
* June Iran crude imports at 1.04 mln T, up 114.8 pct y/y
-customs
* H1 crude imports from Iran up 107.9 pct y/y
* Total June crude imports at 11.26 mln T, up 5.5 pct y/y
By Jane Chung
SEOUL, July 15 South Korea's crude imports from
Iran jumped nearly 115 percent in June from a year earlier as
cheaper prices for Iranian condensate prompted Asia's major
ultra-light oil buyer to boost purchases of the oil products
last month.
Seoul brought in 1.04 million tonnes of Iranian crude oil
last month, or 254,653 barrels per day (bpd), more than two
times higher than 485,182 tonnes imported a year earlier when
sanctions were imposed on Tehran, its customs office data showed
on Friday.
The world's fifth-largest crude oil importer brought in 6.12
million tonnes, or 246,522 bpd, of crude from the Middle
Eastern country in the first half of this year. That was almost
108 percent higher than 2.95 million tonnes in the same period
in 2015, according to the data.
South Korea's crude oil imports data usually includes
condensate, without giving a breakdown.
June's volume was expected to soar as two South Korean
buyers, refiners SK Energy and Hanwha Total
Petrochemical Co were set to lift at least 6 million
barrels of Iranian South Pars condensate (SPC) in June, up from
about 3 million to 4 million barrels in April and May, according
to trade sources.
More Iranian condensate imports are expected in the fourth
quarter if Iran signs a deal with Hyundai Chemical to supply the
company's new 110,000-bpd splitter in Daesan on the country's
west coast, which would be completed in the second half of the
year.
Hyundai Chemical is a joint venture between Hyundai Oilbank
Co and Lotte Chemical.
Hyundai Oilbank declined to comment on a term supply deal
with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).
Overall, Asia's No.4 economy imported 11.26 million tonnes
of crude last month, or 2.75 million bpd. The total was 5.5
percent higher than the 10.67 million tonnes imported in June of
2015, the customs data showed.
In the first half of this year, South Korea imported 70.99
million tonnes of crude, or 2.86 million bpd, compared with
67.46 million tonnes, or 2.73 million bpd, in the same period in
2015.
Final data for last month's crude oil imports will be
released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp later this month.
(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford)