SEOUL Dec 26 South Korea's nuclear operator and
the energy ministry will keep emergency teams on stand-by to the
end of this year in case of any cyberattacks on nuclear plants
as threatened by a hacker.
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, part of state-run utility Korea
Electric Power Corp, said on Monday that its
computer systems had been hacked but only non-critical data had
been stolen, and operations were not at risk.
The company and the ministry set up emergency teams on
Wednesday after a hacker demanded the shutdown of three reactors
by Thursday, threatening, in Twitter messages, "destruction" if
not.
"Even though Christmas Day, that the one making the cyber
threat had mentioned, has passed, we will make utmost efforts
against cyber-threats by running the emergency system to the end
of this year," the Energy Ministry said in a statement.
South Korea is seeking the cooperation of Chinese
authorities in an investigation into the cyberattack on its
nuclear power plant operator after tracing multiple Internet
addresses involved to a Chinese city near North Korea, a
prosecution official said on Wednesday.
The official close to the investigation said his team had
not ruled out the involvement of North Korea in the attack but
there was also no indication to believe it was involved. North
Korea remains technically at war with the South.
The nuclear operator said in a statement it spent 10.7
billion won ($9.75 million) on cyber security in 2013, and it
expected to spend 9.7 billion won this year, and more than that
next year.
($1 = 1,097.7700 won)
(Editing by Robert Birsel)