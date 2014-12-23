SEOUL Dec 23 South Korea's nuclear power plant
operator said on Tuesday it was investigating a new threat
posted on a Twitter account that a fresh batch of data had been
stolen from the agency.
The Twitter account had previously been used to claim the
theft of data last week.
The user, self-described as the chairman of an anti-nuclear
group, demanded the shut down of some of the country's 23
nuclear reactors and urged local residents to flee the areas in
a post that included a few sets of data.
"We have not yet opened the newly posted files," an official
at Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co Ltd (KHNP) said by
telephone, citing concerns about the safety of the data. "It
will take some time to verify the data they posted."
The KHNP said on Monday that its computer systems had been
hacked but only non-critical data had been stolen. Operations
were not at risk, it said.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and Sohee Kim; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)