* Only some data lost, operations not at risk, company says
* Seeking US help on probe as Twitter HQ is in US -official
(Adds quotes, details)
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, Dec 23 South Korea has not ruled out the
involvement of North Korea in a cyberattack on the country's
nuclear power plant operator and has requested the United States
to help in investigations, an official involved in the
proceedings said on Tuesday.
Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co Ltd (KHNP), which runs
South Korea's 23 nuclear power reactors, said on Monday that its
computer systems had been hacked but only non-critical data had
been stolen. Operations were not at risk, it said.
The official at the joint investigation department of the
Seoul prosecutors' office said the hacking bore some
similarities to previous cyberattacks in which North Korea has
been involved.
"We cannot rule out or confirm North Korea's involvement
now, given the similiarity of malignant codes patterns, and its
verification will take some time," he said. "We don't (rule out
North Korea's involvement). However, we cannot confirm it
either."
The hacking has raised alarm in South Korea, which remains
technically at war with the North. The incident comes as the
United States has accused Pyongyang of a devastating cyberattack
on Sony Pictures and has vowed to respond.
U.S. help was being requested to investigate claims for the
attack on the nuclear plant operator that have been posted on
Twitter, the official in Seoul said.
"As Twitter's headquarters is based in the United States, we
had to seek help from the United States for the probe," he said.
A Twitter user claimed responsibility for the attacks and
demanding the shutdown of three ageing nuclear reactors by
Thursday. The post also asked for money in exchange for the
leaked data.
The user, who was described in the post as chairman of an
anti-nuclear group based in Hawaii, said more documents from the
nuclear operator will be leaked if the reactors are not closed.
The nuclear operator and the government said only
non-critical data was stolen by the hackers, and that there was
no risk to nuclear installations. They also said it was
confident that its nuclear plants could block any infiltration
by cyber attackers that could compromise the safety of the
reactors.
In 2013, South Korea accused the North of a series of
cyberattacks on banks and broadcasters. Anti-nuclear activists
in South Korea have also protested against the use of nuclear
power.
(Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)