* Securitisations surge as homeowners flock to less risky mortgages

By Daniel Stanton

SINGAPORE, July 24 (IFR) - South Korean residential mortgage securitisations soared 900 percent in the first half of the year, according to official data, as a result of government efforts to encourage homeowners to switch to less risky types of mortgages.

Asset-backed securities totalling 48.2 trillion won ($41.8 billion) were issued in the half, nearly three times last year's 17.4 trillion won, according to the Financial Services Commission. At 37.1 trillion won, RMBS accounted for 75 percent of the first-half total, a huge jump from 3.5 trillion won in the same period last year.

All of the RMBS came from Korea Housing Finance Corporation, a public finance company with a Triple A local rating, as well as an Aa3 from Moody's and an AA- from Fitch. As of July 7, KHFC's issuance of RMBS this year had reached 40.5 trillion won, according to its own data, more than double its previous largest annual total.

The surge comes as the government is encouraging households to switch from short-term floating-rate housing loans, often with maturities of three years or less, to longer-term fixed-rate mortgages.

Homeowners have often used short-term housing loans to speculate on soaring property prices, with Korean house values rising for the 22nd consecutive month in June, according to Kookmin Bank's index.

However, a series of cuts in the Bank of Korea's base rate, which was reduced 25bp to 1.5 percent last month, have tempted some to lock in low borrowing costs for the long term.

Above expectations

Borrowers were able to switch to fixed-rate amortising mortgages during a limited period, but the scale of the adoption exceeded expectations. Within four days of launch on March 24, the entire amount of 20 trillion won was taken up. The government then opened applications for a further 20 trillion won for five working days, the maximum capacity for KHFC, which since then has been selling RMBS based on the mortgages in bunches. The new housing finance product has no English name, but a close approximation is "safe conversion loan".

Domestic banks arranged the mortgages, which KHFC then packaged and sold as RMBS. The originating banks needed to take up any paper that KHFC had left unsold, but investors swarmed the Triple A notes.

That surprised some investors, who had been expecting the huge supply to weigh heavily on the market, with yields of Korean Treasury Bonds rising when the planned issuance was announced.

"KTBs widened quite substantially (before the first RMBS), but, once KHFC started issuing and everyone saw the size of investment demand, they tightened again," said one banker. Insurers and some asset managers swooped for the maturities of seven to 20 years, while banks bought the shorter tenors of one to five years.

In its most recent offering on July 7, KHFC sold conforming loans from 10 banks in a 3.39 trillion won transaction, comprising 3.38 trillion won of AAA senior tranches with tenors of one to 20 years and a subordinated BB 21-year tranche of 8.7 billion won. The notes paid an average coupon of 2.5 percent, equal to 36.68bp over five-year KTBs.

Other options

While the strong demand for the RMBS looks promising for the Korean securitisation market, bankers view it as a one-off event that will not lead to higher volumes in the long term. Korean household debt is high, reaching 164 percent of disposable income at the end of 2014. President Park Geun-hye has pledged to cut that ratio to 155 percent come end-2017.

The FSC estimates that switching 40 trillion won of housing loans to long-term amortising mortgages will cut household debt by 1.1 trillion won as borrowers start to pay down the principal, and increase the proportion of fixed-rate mortgages among banks' housing loans by around 10 percentage points from 23.6 percent at the end of 2014. Around 70 percent of the participants in the first round of the switch were borrowers with annual incomes of less than 60 million won.

KHFC buys mortgages from banks to help them manage their liabilities, but, with the spate of activity in the first half, it is close to capacity.

"Although KHFC can provide guarantees on its MBS up to 50x shareholder equity, KHFC had limited MBS issuance to 35x shareholder equity to maintain an appropriate level of solvency," Moody's wrote last month.

"This means that KHFC can issue MBS up to 65 trillion won against its shareholder equity of 1.86 trillion won as of December 2014, which is not enough to cover the need for long-term funding, which will grow to about 146 trillion won."

Fortunately, banks that have extended a lot of housing loans have other funding options, with the implementation of a new covered bond structure in Korea.

Kookmin Bank is set to be the first to issue under the new structure in the offshore market, having established a $8 billion covered bond programme last month. According to Moody's, Kookmin has the largest mortgage book in Korea, with Woori Bank and Shinhan Bank next in that order. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing By Vincent Baby)