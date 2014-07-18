SEOUL, July 18 South Korea's Joint Chiefs of
Staff endorsed a plan on Friday for the country to design its
own mid-level fighter jet, which a state think tank estimated
will cost up to 8.5 trillion won ($8.24 billion) to develop.
Dubbed the KF-X programme, the fighter jet is expected to be
built by the country's sole jet builder, Korea Aerospace
Industries Ltd (KAI), after being co-developed with
Lockheed Martin Corp, two people with direct knowledge
of the matter said.
The Joint Chiefs said in a statement that they had endorsed
a twin-engine fighter jet to be developed for delivery starting
in 2025.
KAI makes the T-50 family of jets, South Korea's first
home-built light trainer and fighter, which was co-developed by
Lockheed Martin. South Korea is also buying F-35 fighters from
Lockheed Martin.
KAI sold 12 T-50 variants to the Philippines for around $420
million in March, after previously exporting the jets to Iraq
and Indonesia.
South Korea's acquisition of 40 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter
jets for around 7.34 trillion won is expected to be finalised in
the third quarter. The deal's accompanying offset offer includes
Lockheed Martin involvement in the KF-X programme, the people
said.
However, the scope of Lockheed Martin's involvement in the
programme is still being negotiated, the people added.
Indonesia also participated in earlier studies of the KF-X
programme and remains a potential partner, one of the people
said.
State-run think tank Korea Institute for Defense Analyses
(KIDA) reported earlier this month that a twin-engine version of
the fighter jet is expected to cost around 8.5 trillion won, the
person told Reuters.
Both sources declined to be identified as details of defense
requirements are confidential. Officials with Lockheed Martin
could not be reached for comment.
KAI referred questions to the country's arms procurement
agency, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA),
as companies have yet to be named for the programme. DAPA
referred questions to the Joint Chiefs, who reiterated their
statement.
($1 = 1,031.60 Korean won)
