SEOUL, June 27 South Korea's stock exchange said on Monday it would raise margin requirements for some derivative products including U.S. dollar forwards and options starting on July 4.

The Korea Exchange, in a public notice, said the margin rate for the U.S. dollar derivatives would be raised to 3.20 percent from 2.80 percent currently. Margin rates on the KOSPI 200 volatility index futures would be increased to 32 percent from 30 percent, the bourse said.

The exchange did not elaborate on the reasons for the higher margins. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)