* Hyundai Motor, SK Hynix, Cheil Inds to return capital to shareholders

* Hyundai Motor says dividends to match global levels

* Excess cash in taxman's crosshairs

* "Chaebols" need investor support for generational change

By Se Young Lee

SEOUL, July 23 For investors in South Korea, it's suddenly raining cash.

Three of the country's biggest companies announced plans to return roughly $1.35 billion to shareholders, the latest signs that a more investor-friendly Korea Inc is emerging in response to pressure from frustrated stockholders and the government.

Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday declared its first interim dividend and said it plans gradually to raise payouts to global levels. Late on Wednesday, chipmaker SK Hynix Inc announced its first share buyback since at least 2001.

"South Korean firms paid too little attention to shareholder returns policies," said Kim Hyun-su, a fund manager at IBK Asset Management.

The moves come against a backdrop of growing discontent over the perception that South Korea's family-run conglomerates, or "chaebol," put the interests of the families first, leading to a long-standing "Korea discount" on share prices.

The recent high-profile proxy battle waged by U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates that almost derailed an $8 billion merger of two Samsung Group affiliates suggests growing investor willingness to challenge management.

Kim of IBK Asset Management said he expects companies to adopt increasingly shareholder-friendly capital return policies, as the firms themselves benefit from higher valuations.

"Elliott's attack on Samsung C&T is pressure from the outside, and there's no reason to believe that such an attack will never happen again," he said.

ULTERIOR MOTIVES

The government's three-year plan starting this year to tax excess corporate cash in a push to get companies to hire, invest and increase dividends, is another incentive to bolster payouts.

In the case of SK Hynix, which launched an 859.1 billion won ($740 million) share buyback, the company said it was looking to boost its share price, down more than 18 percent this year and which this week touched its lowest since April 2014.

But Elliott Associates' campaign against the Samsung Group deal may have struck a nerve, as several chaebol families plan generational successions that could see management control under threat due to low ownership levels. They will need shareholders on their side.

In lobbying for support of Cheil Industries Inc's purchase of sister firm Samsung C&T Corp , the companies promised higher payout ratios and a new committee within the board to protect shareholder interests - mirroring similar steps by Hyundai Motor Group.

Cheil announced its own buyback late on Thursday, worth 440 billion won.

The Samsung Group-Elliott conflict could also point to another strategic incentive for buybacks: Nomura said that SK Group could someday use the shares to fend off challenges against its management rights by selling treasury shares to a white knight.

"We see a high likelihood that SK Hynix could continue its share buyback every year for a greater amount than this time going forward," the brokerage said in a Thursday note.

Some in the country argue against higher dividends, likening them to a tax paid to foreign investors, who hold more than half the shares in about one-third of the country's 50 largest firms by value.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which increased its 2014 dividend by 40 percent and bought its own shares for the first time since 2007, has hinted that shareholders should not expect similar levels of capital return this year.

Even so, many investors believe change is afoot in South Korea's corporate culture.

"It is clear that pressure is building to make changes," Michiel Van Voorst, Hong Kong-based lead manager of the Robeco Asian Stars Equities fund, said in the aftermath of the Samsung battle.

"Increasing the very low dividend payout ratios looks like a clear next step we should look forward to."

($1 = 1,160.8500 won)