SEOUL Oct 22 South Korea may open its market for weekly treasury bond auctions a few days in advance of actual bidding in a move to gauge demand and improve monitoring of yields in the face of market volatility, a top finance ministry official told Reuters.

The government is looking at establishing the "when-issued" system as part of its efforts to modernise the country's bond market, Asia's third largest, said Lee Won-sik, director general of the finance ministry's treasury bureau, in an interview.

Lee also played down concerns that South Korea could lose its attraction for foreign bond investors, especially after the U.S. Federal Reserve starts raising rates, possibly next year.

South Korea has cut interest rates twice by a combined 50 basis points since August, lowering its policy rate to 2.0 percent, which is still high compared to advanced economies that have near-zero rates.

"There aren't many markets in emerging countries like South Korea that are as attractive to foreign central banks or sovereign wealth funds. I think it will be difficult for investors to find a country with strong fundamentals as well as an interest rate advantage," said Lee, noting that South Korea also has the advantage of a large current account surplus.

The country has shown in recent years it can withstand the turbulence sparked by crises in other countries and Lee, who took the treasury job in August, said South Korea's bond market had not yet seen a big impact from recent global volatility, although some foreign capital had left the stock market.

One central bank had even expressed interest recently in investing in South Korean treasury bonds for the first time, he said, without naming it.

"We're been through a financial crisis once already and we have many preparations made (in case of capital flight)," Lee said, including possibly changing the issuance ratio of short-term or long-term bonds.

"(Foreign capital) always leaves the weakest link first and if you're stronger, that is less likely to happen."

The finance ministry said last month it planned to sell up to a net 43.2 trillion won ($41 billion) of treasury bonds next year, compared to the 27.7 trillion won planned for 2014.

The issuance plan for next year will probably have a similar ratio of short-term to long-term bonds as this year, Lee said, although that ratio could change in the event of volatility.

For this year, the finance ministry intends to issue 20 to 30 percent of its treasury bonds with three-year maturities, the same range in five-year bonds, 25 to 35 percent in 10-year bonds, between 5 and 15 percent with a 20-year maturity and the same range for 30-year bonds.

Currently, South Korea's bond auction is only open for 20 minutes a week, when bidders make their offers on Mondays.

Under a system similar to those in the United States and China that South Korea is considering, the auction window would open three days ahead of bidding to test market demand, Lee said. Actual bidding would still last just 20 minutes.

Lee said the change would help gather market information at times of turbulence or global interest rate changes.

