SEOUL, July 7 Foreign investors boosted their holdings of South Korean domestic bonds by a net 0.4 trillion won ($396.04 million) during June, a fourth consecutive month of increases, the financial regulatory agency said on Monday.

Some 6 trillion won worth of bonds matured in June but foreign investors bought a net 6.4 trillion won worth, the Financial Services Commission said in a report to a scheduled parliamentary committee session.

Separately, foreign investors bought a net 0.7 trillion won worth of South Korean stocks during June, it added. ($1 = 1010.0000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)