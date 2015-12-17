BRIEF-Pallinghurst Resources says FY NAV at $367 mln
* Fy nav us$367 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SEOUL Dec 17 South Korea's vice finance minister said on Thursday the government plans to form a task force to change its existing capital controls by the end of June next year, a move aimed at mitigating short-term capital inflows.
"We are aiming to have something ready by the end of the first half of next year," said Vice Finance Minister Joo Hyung-hwan to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting in Seoul.
"The situation has slightly changed from when we first announced them."
The changes will be part of government plans announced earlier this week in anticipation of a rate hike in the U.S. that was made on Wednesday. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* Fy nav us$367 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran March 29 Indonesian shares hit a record high on Wednesday, leading gains in Southeast Asia, as strong U.S. consumer confidence buoyed sentiment in Asian economies reliant on exports to the United States. U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March, government data showed on Tuesday, while the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the economy was regaining momentum after faltering at the start of the