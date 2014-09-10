* Base rate seen on hold on Sept. 12: Reuters poll

SEOUL, Sept 11 The Bank of Korea is considered certain to stand pat on policy at Friday's meeting, but analysts aren't ruling out another rate cut before year-end following an easing in August that was widely seen as giving in to political pressure to shore up growth.

All of the 31 analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the central bank would leave its 7-day base rate unchanged at 2.25 percent at its Sept. 12 meeting to assess the effect of its 25-basis-point rate reduction last month.

The central bank has never moved the rate for successive months except during times of crisis. The Aug. 14 rate cut was widely seen as a decision made under government pressure to supplement Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan's stimulus efforts, rather than kicking off a major policy-easing cycle.

"You can say the Bank of Korea has a neutral stance, but the finance minister kept expressing his concern about deflation risks, and I think this will lead to a further rate cut," said Kong Dong-rak, a fixed-income analyst at Hanwha Securities.

Indeed, analysts were largely split over the direction of the next rate move - a majority are predicting a rate increase sometime next year though a significant minority still see an additional cut in coming months.

Out of the 26 analysts who gave a clear view on the central bank's next policy move, 18 forecast the Bank of Korea would raise the rate next year while the remaining eight saw a cut.

Giving credence to the dovish-rate camp is an economy that continues to underperform after two years of sub-par growth, an inflation rate well under the central bank's 2.5-3.5 percent target range and, perhaps most importantly, overt government pressure.

The Bank of Korea is guaranteed by law to set interest rates independently from other government agencies but some of its past policy rate cuts, including one in May last year, have been made after the government ramped up pressure to spur growth.

ECONOMIC HEADWINDS, POLITICAL PRESSURE

To be sure, the central bank could easily justify another rate cut on purely economic considerations, including tepid exports, weak manufacturing activity and depressed business confidence.

Recent data have shown signs of some improvement in domestic demand thanks to Choi's aggressive stimulation drive, but the won's rise against some of the major currencies could hamper an already disappointing recovery in exports.

The won is currently some 7 percent higher against the dollar and euro from a year ago, and 11 percent up on the yen.

Choi, who took office in July, has not let up on his downbeat comments on the economy - local media late last month quoted the minister as saying the country may be headed toward deflation although his office later said the remarks were "misplaced".

Nonetheless, the finance minister's brash style and open scepticism about the growth outlook have even unsettled a few economists who are predicting an interest rate hike as the next BOK policy move.

Tim Condon, economist at ING in Singapore, is one of them.

"I had considered it would be a solidarity cut, done to support Finance Minister Choi's stimulus package," Condon said, referring to the Aug. 14 reduction of the policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.25 percent.

"But if Mr Choi keeps the pressure up, which he seems to be doing with his talk about the risks of deflation, Bank of Korea may be 'persuaded' to cut again," he added.

South Korea's annual consumer inflation in August eased to a five-month low of 1.4 percent, holding below the bottom of the central bank's target range of 2.5 percent for more than two years.

The Bank of Korea forecast as recently as in July that quarterly growth would return to 1 percent or higher in the current quarter after slowing to 0.5 percent in the June quarter - the weakest in more than a year.

