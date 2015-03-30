SEOUL, March 30 Weak consumption is the biggest factor holding back economic recovery in South Korea, and it prompted the Bank of Korea to cut interest rates earlier this month when it realised the pace of the recovery was much slower than expected.

"Sluggish domestic demand centred around consumption is the main factor that we see harming the pace of economic recovery," Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol told reporters at a lunch briefing at the bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday.

"Meanwhile looking at exports, they are expanding in terms of volume but cannot be seen as a factor that can change our economic outlook greatly."

Lee noted that Asia's fourth-largest economy will find it difficult to escape current difficulties quickly, but will recover gradually in line with improvements in the global economy.

The news conference was held to mark his first anniversary as governor. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)