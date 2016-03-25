SEOUL, March 25 South Korea's central bank said private economists warned its chief on Friday that interest rates remaining low for a long time could increase the risk to financial stability by depressing profits of banks and finance-sector firms.

The Bank of Korea said in a statement "some" of the participants at a monthly meeting between Governor Lee Ju-yeol and private-sector economic experts pointed to the need for caution over declining profits at financial firms.

"Some participants called for caution as to the possibility that the worsening of profitability at financial companies could be extended due to the shrinking net interest margins and continued low interest rates," it said.

There were six participants from the private sector, including professors and heads of economic research institutes. The central bank did not disclose Lee's response to the warning.

The Bank of Korea cut the policy interest rate by a total of 1.75 percentage points to record-low 1.50 percent in seven steps between July 2012 and June 2015.

Governor Lee recently has indicated a reluctance to cut the rate further despite signs of slowing economic growth and low inflation, saying effects from a further cut were uncertain while financial risks were high. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)