SEOUL, April 27 Negative interest rates adopted
by a number of central banks in Europe and in Japan are expected
to have only a limited impact in shoring up economic growth, a
research paper from South Korea's central bank said on
Wednesday.
Several factors could lead to negative policy rates failing
to achieve their goals, the Bank of Korea (BOK) report said,
including half-hearted declines in bank deposit rates as
commercial banks try to keep their customer base intact.
Negative rates cannot fully influence the economies
implementing them if they are still trapped in structural low
growth and low inflation, it said.
Although the research paper did not mention the implications
negative rates would have on South Korea, it was released just a
day after the country's president said she favours moving in the
direction of quantitative easing.
The mere fact that below-zero rates are adopted could also
hurt sentiment by kindling fears that a country is in economic
trouble, the report said.
"If economic agents accept the institution of negative
interest rates as a bad signal, that the economy is shrinking or
deflation is worse than expected, it may hold back economic
activity," said the paper, jointly authored by BOK officials Kim
Bo Sung, Park Ki-dok and Joo Hyun Do.
Bank customers may hoard cash instead to avoid negative
interest rates, leading to instability in cash flows, the paper
added.
Negative policy rates adopted by countries with reserve
currencies also could rather pose risks to nearby small, open
economies as it could spark massive capital inflows, the paper
also said.
Bank of Korea officials routinely publish research papers on
current economic issues but the reports are not representative
of the central bank's official stance. Negative rates had not
been touched on by other BOK officials' research papers
previously.
The Bank of Korea's current policy rate is at a record low
of 1.50 percent.
