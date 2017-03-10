Russia c.bank says aims to ensure inflation expectations keep falling
MOSCOW, June 16 The task of Russia's central bank is to make sure that inflation expectations keep falling in the economy, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
SEOUL, March 10 South Korea's central bank chief on Friday said the bank will meet on Saturday to discuss any market impact from the Constitutional Court's ruling removing the president, and vowed to stabilize markets if needed.
In a statement after an urgently convened meeting, Bank of Korea governor Lee Ju-yeol said while markets remained stable in large after the court removed President Park Geun-hye, the bank will need to prepare measures to deploy if needed.
Lee will convene a meeting at 10 a.m. local time on March 11 to gauge any further reaction from financial markets, according to the statement.
South Korean shares ended at a more than one-week high on Friday and the won also gained slightly as investment sentiment improved after the Constitutional Court removed Park from office over a graft scandal involving the country's conglomerates. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
LONDON, June 16 The yen slumped to two-week lows against the dollar on Friday after the Bank of Japan kept interest rates steady and signalled it was in no hurry to follow the Federal Reserve's example in tightening its ultra-loose monetary policy.
MOSCOW, June 16 The Russian central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday, pledging more monetary policy easing this year amid a better economic outlook.