SEOUL, Sept 17 South Korea's central bank chief said on Thursday lower fuel prices were largely responsible for an easing in annual consumer inflation by 1.4 percentage points in recent months, adding inflation would have been at or above 2 percent.

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol made the comment during a parliamentary session. South Korea's consumer inflation stood at an annual rate of 0.7 percent in August. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)