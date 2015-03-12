SEOUL, March 12 South Korea's central bank plans to expand its lending programme for small and medium-sized enterprises by about 3.5 trillion won ($3.1 billion) to support their investments and operations, its chief told reporters on Thursday.

A media relations official at the Bank of Korea said Governor Lee Ju-yeol told a small group of reporters of the increase after a news conference. He did not elaborate on details such as the timing of the increase.

The ceiling is currently at 15 trillion won. ($1 = 1,126.8000 won) (Reporting by Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)