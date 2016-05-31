* One BOK board member says rates should be cut soon

* Other members more reserved over rate moves

* Policy rate is currently at 1.50 pct (Updates throughout)

SEOUL, May 31 One member from the Bank of Korea's monetary policy board said interest rates should be lowered soon to support economic growth, as it still has room to do so, minutes from its May 13 rate meeting showed on Tuesday.

"Concerns over low growth and low inflation along with voices calling for the central bank to take a more aggressive role are growing louder," said one member in the minutes.

"Taking in the current situation of the economy inside and outside our country, I feel that an interest rate cut is needed soon, even if it is not today."

The meeting was the BOK's first policy review with four new board members, but identities of speakers are traditionally kept anonymous in the minutes.

The board kept interest rates unchanged for an 11th month at 1.50 percent in May, seeing economic growth could continue at the current level without a cut. The central bank cut rates four times between 2014 and last year.

Of the six other members who expressed opinions, four did not appear to support further rate cuts, with one citing increasing risks from "quickly rising household debt."

Another board member said macro-economic policy could be used to aid structural reform in South Korea, but it cannot replace reform itself.

The country's shipping and shipbuilding sectors are in the midst of a massive restructuring, and the Bank of Korea has been asked to play a part in capitalising state-run banks exposed to these troubled companies.

Economic growth seemed to be in line with the Bank of Korea's latest forecasts, a third board member said, and there seemed to be no notable change in the economy from the previous month. In April, the Bank of Korea forecast this year's GDP growth and inflation at 2.8 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Hailing from government and academic backgrounds, the four new members were thought to be doves by analysts, but some insiders at the Bank of Korea have said these views are overdone.

The next BOK policy meeting will be held on June 9. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)