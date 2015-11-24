SEOUL Nov 24 South Korean household credit grew by 3.0 percent during the July-September period, the same as in the previous quarter, when the growth rate hit the highest rate in four and a half years, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Household credit - borrowings from financial firms and purchases on credit - rose to an outstanding 1,166.04 trillion won ($1.01 trillion) at the end of September from 1,131.54 trillion won at the end of June, the Bank of Korea data showed.

It was the fastest rate of growth seen since a 3.3 percent gain set in the fourth quarter of 2010.

Loans from financial institutions grew by 2.9 percent during the July-September period following a 3.1 percent rise in the second quarter, while purchases on credit rose by 6.6 percent after a 0.9 percent gain, the data showed.

A robust increase in household credit is a positive sign for economic growth but at the same time a source of concern for policymakers in South Korea because credit has been growing much faster than the broader economy.

The government expects South Korea's economy, the fourth-largest in Asia, to grow by about 4 percent this year before adjustment for inflation, but household credit has already risen by 7.4 percent in the first nine months of this year. ($1 = 1,155.6800 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)