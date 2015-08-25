SEOUL Aug 25 South Korea's household credit marked its fastest annual growth in nearly four years in the April-June period, central bank data showed on Tuesday, showing accelerating growth for a second straight quarter amid record-low interest rates.

Household credit during the June quarter, including loans and other credit owed by South Korean households, was up 9.1 percent on-year, or 94.6 trillion won to a total of 1,130.5 trillion won ($947 billion), the Bank of Korea's preliminary data showed.

The credit expansion accelerated from a revised 7.4 percent growth seen in the first quarter of the year and was the fastest gain since a 9.2 percent rise in the third quarter of 2011.

The quarterly data showed credit growth was led by a 9.5 percent jump in household loans during the June quarter from a year ago, compared to a 7.7 percent rise in the previous three-month period.

Household borrowing has been on a steady rise as the Bank of Korea lowered its policy rate four times since last year to its current record-low of 1.50 percent to battle sluggish economic activity.

South Koreans have been taking advantage of low interest rates as well as changed government policies aimed at boosting real estate transactions to buy houses, resulting in a swift rise in household loans.

The Bank of Korea has said it is closely monitoring changes in household borrowing, and the government unveiled a modest set of measures last month aimed at curbing the rise in debt.

Meanwhile, the same data showed the outstanding amount of purchases on credit, which also makes up a part of the household credit balance, rose 3.5 percent by the end of June on-year.

This sped up from a revised 3.3 percent rise at the end of March but was slower than a 5.0 percent gain at the end of the third quarter of 2014. ($1 = 1,193.9500 won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)