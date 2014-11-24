SEOUL Nov 24 The leader of South Korea's ruling
party on Monday called on the government and central bank to
actively respond to what he saw as a "global currency war".
Many countries are pumping more money into their financial
systems, depreciating their currencies, Saenuri Party Chairman
Kim Moo-sung said during a meeting of its top leaders.
Kim cited recent policy easing and pledges of such measures
by Japan, the European Union and China in what he described as a
currency war - a term usually referring to attempts by countries
to make their currencies cheaper so as to boost exports.
The Bank of Japan shocked financial markets last month by
expanding its massive stimulus spending. The move prompted the
yen to slump to multi-year lows against the dollar.
The yen also slumped against the won, slipping to levels not
seen since August 2008 and drawing attention to the
competitiveness of South Korea's exports.
South Korea and Japan have a similar economic profile and
compete in many sectors such as electronics, autos and steel.
The Saenuri Party holds a majority of the seats at the
country's single-chamber National Assembly.
