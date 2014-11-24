SEOUL Nov 24 The leader of South Korea's ruling party on Monday called on the government and central bank to actively respond to what he saw as a "global currency war".

Many countries are pumping more money into their financial systems, depreciating their currencies, Saenuri Party Chairman Kim Moo-sung said during a meeting of its top leaders.

Kim cited recent policy easing and pledges of such measures by Japan, the European Union and China in what he described as a currency war - a term usually referring to attempts by countries to make their currencies cheaper so as to boost exports.

The Bank of Japan shocked financial markets last month by expanding its massive stimulus spending. The move prompted the yen to slump to multi-year lows against the dollar.

The yen also slumped against the won, slipping to levels not seen since August 2008 and drawing attention to the competitiveness of South Korea's exports.

South Korea and Japan have a similar economic profile and compete in many sectors such as electronics, autos and steel.

The Saenuri Party holds a majority of the seats at the country's single-chamber National Assembly. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Ryan Woo)