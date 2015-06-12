SEOUL, June 12 South Korea's mounting household debt burden could hurt consumption and lead to financial instability should it maintain the current pace of growth, its central bank chief said on Friday.

"We should be more vigilant on household debt, which has recently been rising at a fast pace," said Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol in a speech to mark the bank's 65th anniversary.

"The general perception is that household debt will not threaten economic stability immediately, but it if keeps increasing at a swift rate it may restrain household spending and create unrest in the financial system."

The governor's remarks came a day after the central bank cut interest rates to a record low of 1.50 percent as policymakers raced to limit the economic damage wrought by an outbreak of a deadly respiratory disease. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)