SEOUL Nov 30 South Korea's short-term external debt edged up over the past quarter, central bank data showed on Wednesday, highlighting the country's vulnerability to global market volatility.

Short-term external debt rose to $111.8 billion by end- September from $106.8 billion at end-June, while foreign reserves rose to $377.8 billion from $369.9 billion over the period, the Bank of Korea data showed.

As a result, the ratio of short-term foreign debt to reserves ticked up to 29.6 percent from 28.9 percent. Total external debt also rose to $400.4 billion by the end of September from a revised $391.8 billion at the end of June.

The South Korean won and other emerging market currencies have come under heavy pressure in recent weeks as the U.S. dollar surged. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Cynthia Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)