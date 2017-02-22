SEOUL Feb 22 South Korea's ratio of short-term external debt to foreign exchange reserves fell to 28.3 percent by the end of December 2016 from 28.8 percent three months earlier, data showed on Wednesday.

Short-term external debt inched down to $105.2 billion by end-December from $108.6 billion at the end of September, while foreign reserves declined to $371.1 billion from $377.8 billion over the period, the Bank of Korea data showed.

The total amount of external debt fell to $380.9 billion in the period from $400.2 billion.

