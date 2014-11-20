SEOUL Nov 20 South Korea is experiencing
disinflation due mainly to low commodities prices and there is
no risk of it falling into a Japan-style deflation, a senior
official at credit rating agency Moody's said on Thursday.
"I would say it's a disinflation process but not a deflation
process," Tom Byrne, a senior vice president at Moody's
Investors Service, told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference
in Seoul.
"I don't see the risks of Korea going into a long period of
deflation as Japan did as economic preconditions are just fairly
different," he added, referring to still low unemployment,
growing employment and rising wages in South Korea.
He added that the government's attempts to encourage
companies to pay more dividends and hire more people would not
be hugely successful because its plans to penalise those failing
to do so were temporary and as any penalty would likely be
small.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)